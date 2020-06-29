Stephen King Gets Blocked by JK Rowling After Tweeting Support For Trans Women

The drama surrounding Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling continues following a series of statements from the writer deemed as “transphobic”.

Rowling initially thought horror legend Stephen King was extending a helping hand when he publicly shared one of Rowling’s tweets quoting feminist author Andrea Dworkin, who said: “Men often react to women’s words — speaking and writing — as if they were acts of violence; sometimes men react to women’s words with violence”. In her tweet, Rowling added that women should not be shamed for speaking about their own experiences.

-- Advertisement --



She seemed initially pleased when this was retweeted by King and expressed her admiration for The Shining author. However, this was short-lived, as a Twitter user asked King to clarify his views on Rowling’s comments regarding Trans Women, he replied, “Yes. Trans women are women”. This lead Rowling to quickly delete her tweet of admiration and block King.