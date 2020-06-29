Spain’s Costa del Sol Beach Visitors Get Stuck in 5km Long Traffic Jam on Way Back Home after Motorbike Crash

Thousands of people from Malaga and surrounding provinces who flocked to the Costa del beaches this weekend faced a long journey home as they got stuck in 5km long traffic jam.

THE traffic jam occurred at around 8pm in the direction of Malaga from Rincón de la Victoria, according to Malaga’s Traffic Management Centre. For many it was the first weekend away in the ‘new normal’, and the opportunity to simply get a change of scene and enjoy a day/weekend on the coast since the lockdown.

Earlier on in the day, a motorbike accident resulted in the death of a 75-year-old. The accident occurred at 1:35 pm on the MA-20 road in Malaga city. He was the only person to be killed on an Andalucian road this weekend.