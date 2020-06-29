Smart City Costa del Sol a New Technology for Spain Funded by the European Union

THE Marbella Council is launching a new initiative ‘Smart City Costa del Sol’ which is committed to sustainability and technological development using European Union funds and the assistance of Red.es a Spanish Government organisation.

The first project will be on the Boulevard in San Pedro Alcantara with the introduction of remote-controlled switchboards that, in constant communication with meteorological stations, direct and manage both the irrigation of the assigned areas and the detection of possible breakdowns.

The irrigation management system will use solar panels to generate energy and will be installed in 20 spots during the coming weeks.