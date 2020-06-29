Skate park up and running again in Spain’s popular holiday island Mallorca

THE Calvia skate park in Spain’s popular holiday island in Mallorca is up and running again following a whole series of improvements.

The Galatzo park officially reopened its doors on Saturday, with exhibitions of skateboarders, roller skaters, scooters and bikers, as well as young musical talents, to get activities off to a start.

Calvia Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez, Mallorca island council Participation and Youth director Alex Segura, and several members of Calvia council were there for the event, which also featured a youth information point, a badge workshop and ab point for the “No i Punt” campaign against sexual aggression.

Works on the park have consisted of the upgrade and extension of the existing skate areas into a total space of 1,500 square metres. In addition, new lighting has been installed and there is now a second entrance to the site.

The total cost of the works was just short of €290,000.