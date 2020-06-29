Six injured after fire engine on 999 call involved in horror collision

Six people including 4 firefighters have been injured in a horror collision in the Norbury area of London whilst the team were responding to an alarm call on Streatham High Street

The ‘Jaws of Life’ equipment had to be used to cut the injured free from both vehicles.

At approximately 01:30am this morning the firefighters were responding to an alarm call reported at a shop on the Streatham High Street, when the accident occurred, the road was closed while the emergency services battled to save the lives of those who were trapped inside both vehicles, in fact the Range Rover was literally cut in half by rescuers to get to the injured passengers,

All the injured were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Services.

BBC London reported that the road was not reopened until 6am.

The original blaze at the shop was quickly dealt with by a second firefighting team who were on the scene quickly after the crash was reported.

The injured are in stable condition according to a source at the hospital.