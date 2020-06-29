Red Cross Outbreak On The Costa Del Sol Increases To Over 100 Coronavirus Cases

The outbreak of coronavirus recorded at the Red Cross Reception, Emergency and Diversion Centre the city of Malaga, Costa del Sol, has continued to worsen as 12 new positive results were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections linked to this outbreak to 103.

This morning the Red Cross coordinator for the province, Samuel Linares, said that they are “much calmer” after the CRP tests in the organization’s other centres brought back negative results.

As for admissions, in Malaga 12 more patients have been admitted to hospital for coronavirus (one more than on Sunday), and one is currently in the ICU. According to the daily report provided by the Andalusian Government, there are 10 new positive cases.

Fortunately, there are no more deaths in the province and the number of people who have recovered from the virus is now 3,597.