New leader for Calpe U3A JUGS group as Val Weatherald retires after more than six years

ONE of Calpe U3A’s long-standing group leaders, Val Weatherald, is retiring from the JUGS (Just Us Girls) group.

Val was at the helm for more than six years and had great success in booking local restaurants, was presented with a vase by Calpe U3A’s president Verity Waddell.

-- Advertisement --



The JUGS group, which is now led by a Anita Sanchez, meets every first Thursday of the month at 1.15pm for 1.30pm.

“It is a great idea to meet up and chat and have a laugh and enjoy the companionship of others,” Anita said.

There is also a men’s Dining Group with the same attributes.

More information about the Calpe U3A is available on the www.u3acalpe.org website.