Motorbikes and quads damage mountain paths in La Safor, ignoring speed limits and Generalitat directives

LA SAFOR environmentalist group Corresendes de Xeresa complained that motocross and quad bikes are damaging mountain paths.

The Generalitat, responsible for the region’s mountain areas, bans all quads while motocross activities are not allowed on paths that are less than four metres wide.

When motorcycles are allowed, these are subject to extremely low speed limits to avoid dislodging stones or soil and they are supposed to be fitted with special tyres.

The Generalitat’s forest rangers have confirmed that there is an ongoing problem but explained that the few complaints they receive are not proportionate to the number of motorbikes and quads using and damaging the paths.