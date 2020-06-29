Man arrested in Torre del Mar after stealing all four wheels from a car for his girlfriend in Spain’s Axarquia

A 33-year-old resident from Torre del Mar has been arrested on Sunday, June 28, after being caught stealing all four wheels from a car parked in Calle del Río.

Apparently, in an act of love, he stole them as a gift for his girlfriend. In fact, Policia Local officers discovered the stolen items in her home, which she alleged that he had told her that he had purchased them from an establishment.

The events occurred early this Sunday when several residents alerted the local police that a man was stealing all four wheels from a white Renault vehicle that was parked on the street. When the officers arrived at the scene, the individual had already left, after putting them in another similar car. However, due to the description given by the witnesses, the officers identified him on the street. He had changed his clothes and was walking a dog. Officers then located the wheels at his girlfriend’s house, who stated that he had given them to her after assuring her that he had bought them.