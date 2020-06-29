Macron humiliated at the polls

Emmanuel Macron (French President), has suffered a humiliating defeat in municipal elections held yesterday (Sunday)

According to the exit polls, the Republic on the Move (LREM) party lost major cities while Europe Ecology, the Green party (EELV), won in Lyon, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Poitiers, Besancon and Marseille.

16.5 million people who were eligible to vote showed up, but with around 60% of those eligible to vote abstaining, (a historical record low turnout).

-- Advertisement --



The second round of polls was scheduled to be held on March 22 but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic

34,967 mayors and deputy mayors were elected in the first and second rounds.