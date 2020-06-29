Italy bans carry-on luggage and use of overhead lockers

Italy has banned passengers from bringing carry-on luggage and using overhead lockers on all domestic and international flights.

Flyers can bring small bags or personal items that fit under the seat in front, but all larger suitcases and bags have to be checked. No extra cost will be added for checked bags providing they fit within the airline’s size requirements for cabin baggage.

-- Advertisement --



The regulations were brought in by Italy’s National Civil Aviation Authority for health reasons amid the coronavirus emergency. The aim is to keep aisles as free as possible by reducing congregations when people are stowing or taking down their bags from the overhead lockers.

Other air travel regulations aimed at reducing the risk of COVID-19 contagion include obligatory use of facemasks which additionally must be changed every four hours on long-haul flights.

British Airways has released information for those flying to or from Italy stating:

“You will need to complete a Health Declaration form at check-in, and check-in any large hand luggage. Overhead lockers will not be used on your flight, so if your hand luggage will not fit under the seat in front of you, it will need to be checked in. There will be no additional charge for this, as long as it does not exceed the standard hand baggage allowance.”

Italy is the first country to introduced these flying regulations to reduce onboard crowding.