It is Easy to Borrow E-Books in English Online from Public Library in Spain’s Costa del Sol

THANKS to the lockdown and the fact that they were working from home, librarians employed by the Fuengirola Council took the opportunity to up date their website and make it easier for people to borrow electronic books.

Using a Ministry of Culture platform made available by the Spanish Government they have been able to upgrade their online presence considerably and this new website is found at www.bibliotecaspublicas.es/fuengirola.

-- Advertisement --



For readers of English, it is very simple to log on and discover all of the e-books available which include a large number of publications aimed at children as well as a selection of classics and modern literature.