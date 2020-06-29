Information panels at Castillo in Benidorm reveal a slice of history with details of the building that once stood there

SEVEN information panels at Benidorm’s Castillo tell visitors the history of the castle located on the Canfali headland.

Installed by the town hall’s Historic Heritage department, the panels in Spanish, English and Valenciano give details of the remains, now glass-protected, that were discovered during archaeological excavations carried out last year.

The dig and the subsequent faithful reconstruction of the emblematic Castillo cost €1.2 million, of which €500,000 was covered by the EU’s European Regional Development Fund (FEDER).

The castle, built in the early 14th century, was converted into a fortress in the 16th century with the addition of two towers, a moat and wall. By the 17th century the castle was organised round the same central courtyard that 400 years later is presided by the Castillo’s iconic pergola.