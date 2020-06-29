Hotel used for isolating Covid-19 patients in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca all set to welcome back guests

THE Palma Congress Palace hotel will be welcoming back guests this week for the first time since the beginning of the state of alarm in mid-March.

The Melia Palma Bay will start out with about 15 per cent occupancy of its 250 rooms, but with expectations levels will gradually increase, Spanish press reported.

The hotel was used as a health attention centre during lockdown, taking in Covid-19 patients who needed to be in isolation, but whose homes did not provide suitable conditions for staying away from others or because they lived with people considered especially vulnerable.

Last week the Balearic Island Health department removed all the health infrastructure from the hotel, allowing the establishment to get prepared for take in paying guests once again.

The Palma Bay will be the first of the Melia hotels on Mallorca to reopen since the start of the pandemic.

The company is reportedly planning to open its Palma Marina and the Calvia Beach in Magaluf as bookings increase.