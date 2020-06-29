Giving4Giving is giving again as Spain enters New Normal and the charity presents its first donations since lockdown

THIS week, Giving4Giving presesnted its first donations to local charities since lockdown.

The charity made two €1,000 donations to Corazon Express and Anemona.

Corazon helps local families that are in need and Anemona is a breast cancer charity based in Benidorm.

When lockdown began, Giving4Giving feared for its future but Gary, the man behind it, was determined not to give in without a fight.

Six long weeks later, the charity has cleared all its debts and is now doing what it does best, helping less fortunate people and charities on the Costa Blanca.

“With these latest donations, we have now donated a total €167,000 and we can’t wait to carry on the good work in July.

“Over the last few weeks the public have been so generous with donations, so a special thank you to you all and to everyone who comes to the shops,” Gary said.

Giving4Giving always needs volunteers and donations for all their shops and they also offer a house clearance, so please call Gary on 603 137 697.