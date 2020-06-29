Full Identity of Glasgow Knife Attacker Revealed by Scottish Police

Suspect Badreddin Abedlla Adam shot dead by officers after Glasgow knife attack

The first official image of the suspect who was shot dead by officers during a knife attack in Glasgow has been released by Scottish police.

Badreddin Abedlla Adam, 28, from Sudan was gunned down by officers following a mass stabbing at a hotel in the city on Friday. Police Scotland, who released the picture, said confirmation of his identity was “based on information the deceased provided to the Home Office earlier this year”.

In all, six people were injured, including police officer David Whyte during the attack at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street Glasgow. Three of the other male victims were believed to be asylum seekers while the other two were members of the hotel staff.

The ages of the victims are 17, 18, 20, 38, and 53, all were still in hospital as of Saturday, one is in a critical condition.

Mr. Adam had been moved to the hotel along with around 100 other asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic. Scotland’s Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said she is “seeking an urgent call with the Home Office about asylum accommodation”.