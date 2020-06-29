Free Museum Tickets To Be Given Away By Malaga Council On The Costa Del Sol To Boost Spending In The City

The Costa del Sol’s dependence on tourism is well known, but this has become even more evident during the global pandemic of coronavirus. The historical centre of Malaga, in particular, has really felt the effects of the COVID-19 crisis and the strict lockdown.

With no visitors to the city, the shops and restaurants of the area typically frequented by tourists, are struggling and fearing for their future, as their reliance on foreigners means that their recovery is much slower than other districts in the area.

In response, the City Council is working on measures to improve consumerism and speed up the recovery of businesses in Malaga’s centre. Meetings have been held with shop owners and hoteliers and will continue on Monday afternoon.

The full set of measures has not yet been announced in detail, but it is believed that one of them will be to give away free tickets to museums, as well as public transport and parking passes to customers of the participating establishments.