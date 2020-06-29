Emmanuel Macron Promises €15 Billion Euros To Fight The Climate Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged €15 billion euros to tackle the climate crisis, with measures that will be implemented over the next two years as well as proposing a referendum to decide if the crime of “ecocide” should be recognised, for harm to the environment.

The announcement was made when the president met with the Citizen’s Commission for the climate, an experimental committee in France, where 150 citizens chosen at random, have been deliberating on how to face the environmental crisis for the past nine months.

-- Advertisement --



Macron accepted all the 149 proposals of the Commission with the exception of three and said he wanted the measures to be implemented straight away and to put forward a new law by the end of summer.

The president’s message comes after the results of municipal elections that saw significant gains for the green party, Europe Écologie Les Verts, a blow for Macron’s centrist party La République en Marche (REM).