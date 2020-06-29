Electrical fire at restaurant in Valencia on the Costa Blanca leaves one injured

AN electrical fire at an Italian restaurant fire in Valencia’s Gran Vía Marqués del Turia on the Costa Blanca has left one man injured as he tried to extinguish the flames.

Local Police cut several lanes of road while Valencia Fire Department tackled the fire inside the premises this afternoon.

According to police sources, the fire started in an electrical panel, which is when the wounded man “tried to suffocate the first flames,” and sustained burns to his hand.

The restaurant was evacuated and access to the area was almost completely cut off to traffic and pedestrians.

It is not yet known to what extend the flames and smoke have damaged the restaurant.