Elche’s Covid-19 emergency plan supports 4,300 vulnerable people and families in the Costa Blanca town

Elche’s Covid-19 emergency plan has supported 4,385 vulnerable people and families during the health pandemic to date.

A TOTAL of €1.7 million has been spent on providing basic food and hygiene products and help paying rent.

After 100 days immersed in the State of Alarm, Elche Council has now taken stock of its emergency social plan to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

It has revealed that 8,378 ‘acts of aid’ have been carried out; €1.2 million invested in food and hygiene; €282,607 in aid for the payment of basic supplies and €57,800 in rental aid.

The Altabix Food Bank, managed by transport assistance association DYA, has distributed 75,000 kilos of food to 1,950 families to ‘help meet their basic needs.’

The emergency aid and food distribution continues, although the demand has decreased since Phases 1 and 2, when soup kitchens, for example, were working at more than twice their usual capacity.

Councillor for Equality and Social Rights, Mariano Valera, said “no one has been left behind and we have shown that Elche mobilises with criteria of solidarity in difficult times.”