€7 million to regenerate towns and cities in Valencia Community on Spain’s Costa Blanca

€7 million has been budgeted to “continue investing in the regeneration of urban spaces” in Valencia on Spain’s Costa Blanca – €1 million more than last year.

Of the total, €5 million is being contributed by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda and the remainder by the Generalitat.

The government’s vice-president, Martínez Dalmau, said the health pandemic has been a catalyst for increased investment.

“In this new phase of reconstruction we need cities and towns that know how to take care of themselves,” he said, adding: “Cities and towns capable of responding to the social and economic needs of the present and the future, which will be complex.”

“I believe that projects of reconstruction and recovery of urban spaces also serve to bring services closer to citizens and thus advance towards a more just society”.

Town councils can apply for assistance for building and housing refurbishments, the adaptation of public spaces and the construction of buildings or housing to replace demolished properties.

The subsidies will be up to €3 million for municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, up to €2 million for those with between 50,000 and 10,000 inhabitants and up to €1 million for municipalities with a population of less than 10,000.