Doggy-paddle paradise this summer with a pool for dogs in La Nucia’s municipal Animal Shelter

LA NUCIA Town Hall has ceded a 600-square metre of land to the municipal Animal Shelter.

The totally enclosed area, which adjoins the main installation, will be divided by a two-metre wall into a zone where potentially dangerous breeds (PPPs) can run and play and another with a six-square metre pool for the dogs.

This is the Shelter’s 10th extension since it opened in 2016 and the €18,000 cost will be met by the Sociedad Protectora de Animales and the town hall, plus various anonymous donations.

The two zones are to have trees, bushes and pergolas as well as benches for the volunteers who accompany the dogs. Both can be accessed individually from the Shelter.

“Once again we are demonstrating our commitment to animal protection with our actions,” said La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano.