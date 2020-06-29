Costa Blanca’s musical tribute to ‘frontline heroes’ during C0vid-19 pandemic

Costa Blanca’s Elche will host a musical tribute to ‘frontline heroes’ who have battled against the coronavirus pandemic.

THE council is staging a concert by the Orchestra of the Valencian Community on July 3 in the Municipal Park from 9.30pm.

Councillor for Culture, Marga Antón, said: “This is our way of thanking the frontline heroes, the health, fire, security and corporate bodies and individuals for their efforts and work to get us out of the pandemic as quickly as possible andtheir contribution to saving so many lives.

“It is simply a gesture of homage and recognition that will later be completed with a more formal act in the Grand Theatre, but, for now, it is the first step towards recognising all these people for the great sacrifice they have made for everyone.”

The Orchestra of the Valencian Community was created in 2006 and is made up of international musicians selected by its founding director and first conductor, Lorin Maazel.

The programme for the tribute concert includes works by Domenico Cimarosa, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Franz Joseph Haydn.

Attendance will be by invitation.