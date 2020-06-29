CORONAVIRUS CHINA: Situation “extremely severe” in Beijing as 500,000 slammed into lockdown over fears of a second spike

China puts half a million people back in lockdown as new Covid-19 spike rages across the whole of Beijing.

Half a million Chinese people have been placed under harsh lockdown measures amid fears of a new coronavirus spike.

The emergency measures covering large parts of Hebei province, around 80 miles from capital city Beijing, come as health bosses admit the situation is “extremely severe”.

Affected communities in the area will be “fully enclosed and controlled” under the same conditions imposed on Wuhan at the height of the crisis. Only one person from each household will be allowed to leave home once a day, and only to buy food and medicine.

State officials have been ordered to snoop on neighbours and call the police if they spot anyone breaking the rules.