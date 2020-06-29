Collision in Fog at Sea off the Coast of Gibraltar and Catamaran Escorted to Port

AT around 3.30am this morning (June 29) the Gibraltar Port Authority’s Vessel Traffic Services office received a call from the Stena Drillmax which was anchored at the Eastern Anchorage in Gibraltar waters.

It reported that a small sailing boat had collided with her in heavy fog, so immediate contact was made with the vessel whose skipper advised that she was taking in water but it was contained in a watertight compartment.

The HM Customs vessel Searcher, accompanied by a local service craft Ultimate Dream set out to find the catamaran in the fog and once it was discovered, they escorted the vessel into harbour so that the damage could be assessed and repairs undertaken.