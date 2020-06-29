Cathedral in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca reopening doors to tourists

MALLORCA’S impressive Cathedral is reopening its doors to tourists this week for the first time since it was forced to close to the public at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Services have been held at the Cathedral in island capital Palma since May 11 and the easing of lockdown restrictions, but this Wednesday cultural and tourist visits will begin once more.

-- Advertisement --



The Museum of Sacred Art is also reopening.

Inevitably, the coronavirus health threat means a number of changes have been implemented.

Maximum visitor capacity is limited to 75 per cent, in line with Industry, Trade and Tourism recommendations.

Security guards will be taking all visitors’ temperatures at the entrance. Anyone registering a temperature of more than 37.2C will be barred from entering.

Once inside, there are obligatory routes going anti-clockwise which visitors have to follow in order to minimise the risk of groups of people gathering at specific points. Wearing a face mask and keeping a safe distance from others will be also be obligatory.

Audio guides will not be available and informative leaflets have been replaced by QR codes for mobiles, in accordance with health and hygiene measures.

There is however a programme of four guided tours a month for maximum groups of 20 for anyone interested in more in-depth information about the cathedral and its history. Guided tours of the museum are also being offered.

The Cathedral is opening for visits from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2.15pm. The art museum’s opening times are Monday to Friday from 10am to 1.30pm.