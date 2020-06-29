Alarming rise in C0vid-19 infections in Spain in first week since state of alarm lifted as new outbreaks appear

COVID-19 infections in Spain have gone up by 2.7 per cent in the first week since the state of alarm was lifted and people have been free to move round the country and foreign tourists have begun to arrive.

Between last Monday June 22 and today June 29 another 1,915 cases have been detected, 247 more than in the previous week.

In the last 24 hours alone there have been 118 newly registered contagions and two deaths.

Of the last seven days’ new cases, only 343 showed symptoms. This means that more than 80 per cent of the cases were detected from testing.

New outbreaks have appeared in various parts of the country since the beginning of last week, although the authorities report all are under control.

Andalucia is one of the most affected regions. There are currently 10 active coronavirus focal points, five of which are in Granada.

In Malaga, there are at least 91 infections in a Red Cross reception centre.

The other particularly badly hit part of the country is Aragon, accounting for 40 per cent of the new cases.

In Murcia, all the employees of an agri-food company are in home quarantine after seven new Covid-19 cases were detected, all related to a passenger on a flight from Bolivia.