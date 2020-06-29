Breaking News: ‘Fake jobs’: French ex-PM François Fillon and wife jailed

French ex-Prime Minister François Fillon and his Welsh wife Penelope have been jailed over a “fake jobs” scandal

Fillon got 5 years in jail with 3 of them suspended.

She received 3 years suspended sentence.

They were both fined €375,000 (£343,000; $423,000) each.

In 2017 when the scandal broke it destroyed the then Prime Ministers attempt to become President, his wife had been hired to do a job which literally did not exist, and was paid a salary of €831,400.

She was also found guilty of conspiracy to embezzle and conceal public funds.