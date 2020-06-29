BREAKING NEWS: Derby star Andre Wisdom in hospital after being stabbed and robbed in an attack in Liverpool

Derby star Andre Wisdom is in hospital after being stabbed and robbed while visiting a relative, believed to have been attacked while getting out of his car.

The Derby County defender is reported to have been attacked while visiting a relative in the Toxteth area of Merseyside, 27-year-old, who came through the academy ranks at Liverpool, was stabbed while getting out of his car. Wisdom is recovering in hospital after the attack, which happened hours after he played in their 2-1 win over Reading on Saturday. Wisdom’s sister said: “He’s been stabbed and is in hospital.

“He’s stable and my other brother is on his way there. It’s crazy. I can’t believe it.”

More to follow on this breaking news story…