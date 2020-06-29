BLM UK accused of anti-Semitism after airing support for Palestinians

Black Lives Matter UK (BLMUK),have been accused by the UK’s Board of Deputies of Anti-Semitism after tweeting solidarity with Palestinians as annexation looms

Their tweet which read: ‘As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israel’s settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand beside our Palestinian comrades.

FREE PALESTINE.’

They then followed up by posting further comments from sources on the Israel-Palestine subject.

The UK’s Board of Deputies were quick to respond with accusations that there was an obvious attempt to divide black and Jewish communities with blatant Anti-Semitism.

Marie van der Zyl (The Board of Deputies president), said in a statement: “It is beyond disappointing that the Black Lives Matter UK, supposedly an anti-racist organisation has leaned into the anti-Semitic trope that British politics is “gagged” in terms of debating Israel, a claim particularly preposterous because Israel is one of the most-discussed foreign policy issues in this country.”

“However, the failings of this one particular group will not stop us from standing alongside black people in their quest for justice, whether inside or outside our community.”

Not for the first time the BLMUK has come under attack for supporting Palestinians, In a 2019 interview with rapper, artist and Palestine activist Lowkey, Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the US’ Black Lives Matter movement revealed how funding was pulled after a BLM solidarity trip to Palestine took place and they issued a message in solidarity with the Palestinians.