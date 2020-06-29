Binter airline reconnecting Spain’s holiday destinations Mallorca and the Canary Islands for first time since start of Covid-19 crisis

THE airline Binter is restarting its connections between Mallorca and the Canary Islands this week after flights were suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The first service will be the Gran Canaria to Palma route, with two weekly flights on Mondays and Thursday.

-- Advertisement --



The service between Tenerife and Mallorca is scheduled to begin on July 21. There will be three flights a week, operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The company made the decision to re-launch the connections between the two archipelagos due to improvements to the health situation and the implementation of infection protection protocols and health measures adopted for throughout the entire air travel process allowing for health safety guarantees, Spanish press reported.