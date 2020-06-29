Benidorm bands to make music and practise at local sports centre to comply with socials distancing

BENIDORM’s three bands and rondalla group will be able to practise out of doors.

The Union Musical de Benidorm, the SM l’Illa, the SM La Nova and the La Barqueta rondalla have been offered the use of the athletics tracks at the Guillermo Amor sports centre.

They will also be able to store chairs and music stands in two of the centre’s unused dressing rooms.

“Normally each band would practise at their own headquarters,” said Benidorm’s Culture councillor Jaime Jesus Perez.

“Instead, owing to the situation created by the Covid-19 crisis that requires people to maintain a distance of 1.5 metres, these premises are not big enough,” Perez added

Providing the musicians with an open-air space would help them resume activities with every health guarantee, the councillor added.

“Music is a pillar of Benidorm’s cultural life and the town hall wants to help the four groups return to their normal activities so that sooner, rather than later, we can enjoy their concerts and recitals again.”