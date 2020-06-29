Benidorm arrest after phishing victim’s bank details used to acquire an expensive mobile that never arrived

A 40-YEAR-OLD employee of a well-known courier firm was arrested in Benidorm, accused of failing to deliver a package.

He was investigated following an official complaint from a Cartagena victim of a phishing scam who revealed bank details after receiving an email informing him that he was entitled to an income tax refund.

-- Advertisement --



But instead of the expected credit from the tax authorities, he found that an electrical goods firm had made a charge to his account for a top-of-the-range mobile phone.

The phone never reached its supposed destination and the delivery firm employee, who was the last person to handle the package, was sacked.

It was not the first time this had happened, according to Spanish media sources, and following his arrest he was released pending trial.