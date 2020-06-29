Asturias first region in Spain with no new Covid-19 infections for more than a fortnight

ASTURIAS has become the first region in Spain not to have any new Covid-19 infections for more than a fortnight.

“Asturias has been an example. The important thing now is to continue to be so”, tweeted Director General of Asturias Public Health Rafa Cofiño on Monday.

“There is a high risk of new cases and outbreaks, hence it is important to maintain health and safety protection measures”, he added.

Health Ministry figures show the region has registered 2,435 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic out of a national total of 248,770.

There remain six Covid-19 patients in Asturias’ hospitals, five of them in intensive care, the autonomous community government’s Health department reported.

To date, 213,749 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Asturias, which has a population of just over one million. Of these, 125,889 have been PCR tests and 87,860 antibody tests.