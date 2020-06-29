Andalucia Virgen del Carmen Tributes Occur on Same Day as Spain’s State Ceremony of Mourning

THE Virgen del Carmen Festival is one of the most important tributes to the Virgin Mary across Andalucia but this year, it is recognised that the normal parades of the statue of the Virgin will not take place.

As the Virgin is the patroness and protector of all seamen, fishermen and divers, her feast day of July 16 is celebrated across Spain where there are fishing villages and towns and her statue is normally taken to the beach and her blessing for safe fishing and sailing requested.

-- Advertisement --



This year, the Fuengirola Council is working with the Brotherhoods of the Virgin in Los Boliches to ensure that there are floral decorations in the areas where they usually parade.

In addition, the council will ensure that visitors to the Plaza del Carmen on the Paseo Maritimo will be able to enjoy the atmosphere as they come to pray.

What is not known at this stage is whether these celebrations will clash with or detract from the State Ceremony of Mourning for lives lost to the pandemic which is due to take place on the same day.