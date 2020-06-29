77 Consecutive Nights of Open-Air Movies in Spain’s Costa del Sol

IN a move aimed mainly at the family, Cines Teatro Goya is launching the Arena Summer Theatre which will screen 77 films during July, August and September.

The former bullring above Puerto Banus will house 400 people in order to observe social distancing and there will be a different show every night starting at 10.30pm with tickets costing €7.90 with a special €5.90 price on Wednesdays.

There will be a wide range of different classic and new movies but to find out more and make bookings visit www.cinesteatrogoya.com or purchase tickets at the Marbella Arena box office from 9pm each night.