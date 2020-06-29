70-Year-Old Brits Illicitly Dealing Drugs from Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are Arrested

Two British nationals have been arrested by the police after being involved in one of Spain’s largest drug trafficking networks which operated from both Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

The National Police have dismantled two separate drug trafficking networks and arrested 33 people in total.

One of the gangs involved two 70-year-old Brits who would illegally distribute and sell medicine over the internet, racking in more than €3 million euros.

-- Advertisement --



Officers have seized more than 70,000 medicinal tablets, MDMA, cocaine, poppers, liquid GH and high-value items like computers and jewels.

The organizations would operate by using advanced technological means allowing them to achieve “great benefits with little risk” which they then laundered by buying virtual currency, among other methods.

The investigation began in May of 2019 when police found that people in Spain were buying drugs online and paying for them in cash upon delivery. They then found this was due to two separate criminal networks, the first of which was established in Costa Blanca’s Alicante, Madrid and Murcia, whilst the second one operated from the Costa del Sol.