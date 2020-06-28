You Can’t Always Get What You Want – Rolling Stones Threaten To Sue Trump If He Continues To Use Their Songs

The Rolling Stones have warned U.S. President Donald Trump that if he continues to use their songs at his rallies he will face legal action.

Trump’s campaign used the famous hit You Can’t Always Get What You Want at his last rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma and he had previously used songs by the British rockers back in 2016 for his campaigns.

The band says in a statement that they have already put the matter to their legal team and are in contact with the international association that protects copyrights, BMI, so that the president’s unauthorized use of their songs does not continue.

This is not the first time that President Donald Trump has received complaints about his unauthorized use of songs at his rallies. The family of Tom Petty, who died in 2017, warned President Trump not to use I Won’t Back Down at the Tulsa rally. In a tweet, Petty’s family felt that, in addition to not being authorized, the singer would never have wanted his song to be part of a “hate campaign”.