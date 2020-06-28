Woman, 74, drowned at beach in Torrevieja on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A woman, 74, has drowned at El Acequión beach in Torrevieja on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

THE Centre for Information and Coordination of Emergency (Cicu) were alerted to a woman who was unconcious having been pulled from the sea.

A unit of the SAMU was moved to the site, but despite the medical team carrying out advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres, they were unable to save the woman’s life yesterday morning, at 11.15am.

Cicu confirmed a post mortem will determine the cause of death as drowning.