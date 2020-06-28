Watford Striker Investigated for Allegedly Hosting Birthday Bash During UK Lockdown

Premier League Player and Watford Striker Andre Gray is allegedly being investigated for hosting a birthday party at his home during lockdown.

THE party is understood to have breached lockdown rules at the time, which only allowed groups of up to six people to meet in gardens or parks if social distancing was respected. According to the UK’s Mirror, Gray invited around 20 people to celebrate his 29th birthday bash in the home he shares with partner Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Social media posts, which have since been deleted, suggest that lockdown rules were flouted, as they show guests sitting closely together, as well as more than six guests. The party is reported to have been held a day after Watford lost a match against Burnley.