Spanish Social Media Asks Costa del Sol Residents to Support Taxi Drivers

A GROUP on Social Media is reminding residents of Marbella of the work that local taxi drivers did during the lockdown and encouraging people to support them now by taking cabs whenever possible.

They lost out financially during the pandemic but still carried on, taking the elderly to hospital as well as transferring health workers at little or no cost.

Food and masks were delivered to those in need and many of the drivers dressed up as clowns and wished happy birthday to children unable to get out to celebrate.

Summer is inevitably the best time for taxi drivers with plenty of tourists to ferry around, but now the summer season will be much shorter than usual whilst the number of arrivals is likely to be fewer than in the past.