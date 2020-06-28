Spain’s Hotels Chains from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca Woo Holidaymakers Back with HUGE Discounts, Offers & Added Benefits

Spain’s hotels chains are engaging in competitive tactics to capture a bigger share of a smaller tourism market this year, through offering huge discounts and offers to woo holidaymakers back.

OFFERS include discounts of up to 40% off, free stay for children, free cancellations and even health insurance. Hotel chains have stepped up their marketing efforts by offering competitive and affordable holidays in a bid to reactivate the tourism market by encouraging tourists to book and leave their “coronavirus fear behind” to enjoy a few days off on on the beach or take a city break. To grab a bigger slice of a smaller market this year, hotels are offering much lower prices.

The Malaga hotel chain Fuerte Hoteles is offering discounts from 20% upwards across most of its establishments, such as in Fuerte Marbella from July 3 until the end of the year (except in Fuerte Grazalema) for bookings made by tomorrow. Malaga group Holiday World, which owns Benalmádena’s all-inclusive resort on the Costa del Sol, as well as several hotels, is also boasting highly competitive packages this year. It will open the Polynesia on July 1, followed by the Beach Club on July 3 and the Village Hotel on July 9. The Group’s Escape from Home campaign, which consists of stays of two-, three- or four-night package on an all-inclusive or half-board basis. These packages include benefits such as admission to the beach club, fruit basket and cava, access to the spa, themed dinners, drink tickets and cuddly toys for children. Prices start from 57 euros per person, per night. The first child also goes free and the second child gets a 50% discount on stays of more than five nights.

The Casual Hotels chain is offering up to 40% discount and free cancellations, as well as “specials” for families, such as travel with pets. It also offers health insurance for all its guests that includes a video consultation service with the doctor, 24 hours a day – and much more – from hospital treatment to travel to hospitals/medical centres, as well as/or repatriation if necessary. NH Group is enticing tourists through offers free breakfast, free accommodation for children and the possibility of leaving the room later than noon, on top of a discount of up to 25%. NH Reward Card holders get an additional 10% discount. Meliá is another large hotel group promoting competitive offers. It’s offering discounts of up to 30% on any type of room if a reservation is made before July 12 for travel until December 31, 2021.