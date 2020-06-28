Son held in connection with fatal stabbing of his mother and wounding of his father in Spain’s Menorca

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother and wounding of his father in Menorca.

National Police confirmed the tragic events occurred at 6.30am this morning, Sunday, June 28, at a villa in the Cales Piques urbanisation in Ciutadella.

The suspect fled the scene, but officers tracked him down half an hour later, reports Europa Press.

The alleged knifeman, believed to suffer from schizophrenia, is currently being held at the National Police Station in Ciutadella.