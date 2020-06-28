Reading Park Attack Suspect Charged With Three Counts of Murder

Khairi Saadallah charged with three counts of murder over Reading Park Stabbings.

The 25-year-old Libyan asylum seeker has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder after three men died and several other people were injured in a knife attack in Reading on 20 June.

Three people died at the scene in Forbury Gardens and three more were taken to hospital. They have all since been discharged, Saadallah, of Reading, is due to appear at Westminster magistrates court on Monday, arriving in the UK from Libya in 2012, he originally claimed asylum and was given leave to remain in 2018.

The charges came ahead of a vigil held in memory of the victims one week on, at which the mayor of Reading said the town’s community will “not be divided” by the recent attack. David Stevens said the Berkshire town would always be “inclusive and diverse” at a private memorial event held on Saturday evening.