Polo Returns to Sotogrande on Spain’s Costa del Sol

SOTOGRANDE and the municipality of San Roque once again become the European Capital of Polo which returns to the Santa Maria Polo Club on July 25 for the MANSION International Tournament.

Unlike soccer, (whilst attention will be paid to the ongoing rules of social distancing,) this, the 49th tournament of its kind will welcome spectators as will the local council thanks to the work it provides and the revenue earned by local businesses

The courts are in optimal conditions for the game and the Club facilities ready to admit the public who come every year to enjoy one of the main events of the worldwide polo calendar.

There will be a number of different polo events during the month of August and each will be accompanied by other leisure activities to be enjoyed by young and old alike.