Nine out of 10 Spanish Families Plan To Holiday Within Spain by Car This Summer

Over 90% of Spanish families plan to spend their summer holiday in Spain this year, according to a national study carried out by #EnFamiliaPorEspaña (in Family for Spain).

THE study explores the how family behaviours and views regarding holidays have changed since the country’s State of Alarm and lockdown ended. The survey confirmed that 91% of Spanish families plan to spend their summer holidays closer to home in Spain, either within the region they live in, on the peninsula or on one of Spain’s islands. Around 64% want to travel to a destination they haven’t travelled to before, ideally combining both rural and beach tourism.

Surprisingly, the majority will avoid air travel, as 90% plan to travel by car to their holiday destination. But instead of the traditional long trip this year, almost half (46%) of Spain’s families plan on several breaks throughout this summer season to discover various places around the country. The “shorter trip is preferred to a longer one this year, because it allows greater flexibility and the ability to change plans quickly in the event of an unforeseen situation, such as being forced to quarantine in the event of an outbreak”, revealed the study’s researchers.