New shocking facts emerge about the knifeman in the Glasgow stabbings attack

The 28-year-old had told a fellow asylum seeker, Siraj, he planned to attack staff at the hostel the night before. The crazed Glasgow knifeman had been in his hostel room with no daylight for three months and told a friend he was enraged over the lack of light, he also claimed people in the next room were deliberately provoking him by playing loud music all night long. It is also understood he had a telephone conversation with is immigration lawyer only hours before the attack, as yet, it has not been revealed what was discussed. Badreddin Abadlla Adam then went on to stab six people at the hostel in a frenzied knife rampage, before being shot dead by armed police.



The police officer injured in that attack is recovering well and went onto social media to make a statement about the attack.

In a statement posted on Twitter by the force, Mr. Whyte said: ‘The incident myself and colleagues faced in West George Street was extremely challenging. The scene we were confronted with is something I will never forget. As the first responders on the scene, myself and my colleague did what all police officers are trained for to save lives.’