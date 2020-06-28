New Ruta de la Tapa on Spain’s Costa del Sol Available for All for Two Months

THE pretty Mijas Pueblo up in the hills some 20 kilometres from La Cala de Mijas relies to a great extent on Spanish and Foreign visitors to the village.

In order to encourage movement from the coast, the council is sponsoring a new Ruta de la Tapa which will run every Tuesday and Thursday of July and August from 7.30pm until 11pm.

During that time, you can visit one of nine bars/restaurants and for €2.50 receive a drink (beer, wine, water, tinto de verano or a soft drink) as well as a tapa.

There are also two ice cream parlours involved which will remain open until midnight where for €2.50 you will be served an ice cream without a drink.

There is plenty to see and do in village and parking is just €1 for 24 hours in the large multi-storey car park