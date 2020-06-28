Neo-Nazis Use UK Social Media Platform To Post Videos Of Racist Killings

BitChute, a tech company registered in the UK, has become a platform used by far-right extremists to upload and view footage of racist atrocities.

The site was heavily used to spread hateful propaganda during the London protests and also provided videos of terror attacks as well as anti-Semitic violence and commentary, such as the Christchurch mosque shootings in 2019 and an attack on a synagogue in Germany, which are still available to view despite complaints.

Anything posted on BitChute will not be removed unless the user is forced to do so, making it, and other similar platforms, such as Gab or Parler, an ideal place to disseminate the type of hateful content that would result in a ban from larger platforms like Twitter. Far-right and anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson has over 25,000 subscribers on BitChute and controversial commentator Katie Hopkins has just made the switch over to Parler after receiving a permanent ban on Twitter.

Many of the new platforms promote conspiracy theories about ethnic minorities, Holocaust denial, and even live streaming of terrorist attacks, with the attackers being celebrated.

Roy Vahey, BitChute’s founder, and CEO, claims that the company is working with UK counter-terrorism police to try and improve their process, but he did not respond when asked if he defended the footage and streaming of terrorist acts posted on the platform.