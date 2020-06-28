Knit and Natter Group Looking Forward to Getting Together Again in Spain’s Costa del Sol

ABOUT 10 years ago, two ladies got together to knit clothes and blankets for the premature baby unit in Malaga City.

Word got around and they formed knit and natter and the much-expanded group is still going strong, meeting twice a week in Fuengirola until the lockdown.

Nothing daunted, the ladies have been knitting and crocheting at home and as soon as they can, plan to get back to the Heladeria Gelato e Mare on the Paseo Maritimo in Los Boliches on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 11am until 1pm.

In the meantime, they have been raising funds and have donated €250 to each of five charities, La Cala de Mijas Lions, Red Madre, Cudeca, Age Care and Age Concern as well as €450 to homeless charity Adintre.

Anyone is welcome to join as it is a great way of making new friends as well as doing something to help the community.